CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Lil Wayne Out Of ‘ICU,’ In ‘Stable’ Condition

0 reads
Leave a comment

It looks like the prayers for Lil Wayne worked! The rapper, who suffered a series of seizures this weekend, is in “stable” condition. “Wayne has been moved into a ‘regular room’ at the hospital and no longer needs intense, round-the-clock treatment after a suspected codeine overdose last week,” reports TMZ, who first broke the story that Wayne was in critical condition. According to the Internet heavyweights, “the 30-year-old has been walking around the hospital floor on his own — accompanied by a team of bodyguards.”

This is great news! But, we fear if Wayne continues down this path of drug addiction, he will find himself in the same position again. We hope he gets the help he needs and deserves, to live a healthier life for his family.

MUST READ: What Is “Sizzurp?” & Everything Thing Else About Lil Wayne’s Hospitalization

MUST READ: Lil Wayne Recovers With Nicki Minaj, Drake & Birdman By His Side

Like HelloBeautiful on Facebook to stay on top of your favorite black celebrities:

Lil Wayne Out Of ‘ICU,’ In ‘Stable’ Condition was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

lil wayne

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close