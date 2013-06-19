Meek Mill Hints at New Album, Talks Book and Mixtape [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Hot 107.9’s Mz Shyneka caught up with MMG rapper Meek Mill backstage at Birthday Bash 18, where he was a surprise guest of DJ Drama. Meek talked about his new book and whether or not he’s going to drop a mixtape or another album first.

Check out the exclusive!

