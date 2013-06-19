CLOSE
ATL
Home

Meek Mill Hints at New Album, Talks Book and Mixtape [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Meek Mill Mz Shyneka Birthday Bash 18

Hot 107.9’s Mz Shyneka caught up with MMG rapper Meek Mill backstage at Birthday Bash 18, where he was a surprise guest of DJ Drama. Meek talked about his new book and whether or not he’s going to drop a mixtape or another album first.

Check out the exclusive!

Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 18 [PHOTOS]
33 photos

RELATED:

Is French Montana Dating Trina? [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

B.o.B. Rips Birthday Bash 18 with T.I., Young Dro, Trinidad James, Playboy Tre [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

2 Chainz Turns Up at Birthday Bash with Drake, Rocko & Wale [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Drake Reacts to Fans Crying At Birthday Bash 18 [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Who Smashed Birthday Bash 18? [POLL]

2 Chainz Brings Out Rocko and Drake at Birthday Bash 18 [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Young Dro Backstage at Birthday Bash [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

DJ Drama Brings Out Meek Mill, Rich Homie Quan & Roscoe Dash at Birthday Bash [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

B.o.B Brings Out T.I., Hustle Gang,Young Dro [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

DJ Drama Brings Out Trinidad James [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS & VIDEO]

Goodie Mob Rocks the Birthday Bash Block Party

Birthday Bash 18 , BirthdayBash , Maybach , Meek Mill , MMG , mz.shyneka

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close