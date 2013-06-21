It’s been 20 years since the Oakland, California based rap group, Souls of Mischief (consisting of Tajai, Opio, Phesto, and A-Plus), released their debut album “93 ‘til Infinity.” To celebrate this milestone, the legendary rap crew is set to perform classic songs from the lauded debut as well as new material with a full live band at SOB’s on Wednesday, July 3! The show will be one of many stops on the group’s massive nationwide tour.

Widely considered a benchmark in the history of hip-hop music and culture worldwide, 93 ‘til Infinity earned Souls of Mischief lofty comparisons to the likes of De La Soul and A Tribe Called Quest.

Also a part of the commemoration of the 20th anniversary will be the release of a remix of the single “93 ‘til Infinity,” featuring an all-star roster of talent (names to be announced this summer.) Souls of Mischief will also act as brand ambassadors for a limited capsule collection with iconic fashion and lifestyle brand Ecko, which also turns twenty this year.

With their constant touring, album releases, brand merchandising, infamous block parties, song placement in movie soundtracks and snowboard documentaries, Souls of Mischief remain a relevant, creative and inspirational force in music today.

DOORS: 8PM, SHOW: 9PM CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE TICKETS!

Souls Of Mischief 20 Year Anniversary Show at @SOBs July 3rd was originally published on theurbandaily.com