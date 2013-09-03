Don Cannon, DJ Drama and DJ Sense Reunite As “The Academy”

This morning, the three DJs who changed the face of the southern mixtape game more than ten years ago, hosted a press conference revealing the lineup of their new groundbreaking collective.

DJ Drama, Don Cannon & DJ Sense, who co-founded The Aphilliates while studying at Clark-Atlanta University have joined forces once again to create “The Academy,” a 20-DJ strong collective that includes some of the biggest club, radio and tour DJs in the country, along with some of the most cutting-edge music executives in the game today.

“With the Aphilliates we didn’t plan for that magic to happen that way, it just happened,” says DJ Drama of the decision to reform his partnership with Sense and Cannon.

“We knew we had something special with the three of us, but there was a lot we didn’t know. We’ve learned a lot since then. We’ve all had successes outside of the collective, but there is strength in numbers, strength in collaborating so the time is right for us to do something on a bigger level with what we’ve accomplished.

“Throughout our journey we’ve experienced a lot of success together, touched a lot of the culture,” Drama added during the press conference. “And with that, we’ve also had our ups and our downs. Over the last couple of years, we’ve reunited and created a whole new movement for what we wanted to bring to the culture as DJs, music makers and executives. When people have been asking me what The Academy is, the way I explain it is, it’s like The Aphilliates 3000. It’s what we did and we’re taking it to the next level. It’s us bringing in a whole new team of music makers, whether they’re DJs, producers or visual artists, gathering like minded people and setting a new standard and make some more history as a collective.”

