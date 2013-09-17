CLOSE
Music
Home

Pusha T Speaks On Kanye’s Rant At Listening Party + ‘Nosetalgia’ Feat. Kendrick Lamar [NEW MUSIC]

0 reads
Leave a comment

kanye-west-pusha-t

 

Believe it or not, Kanye West does not plan his rants ahead of time so just imagine how surprised Pusha T was when Yeezy started throwing subliminals. Pusha admits he was nervous and “almost fainted” when Ye asked him for the mic. He then admits that Kanye has a “braggy attitude” about projects so he understands where the rant is coming from.

Pusha T’s “My Name Is My Name” will be in stores October 8. Check out the audio of Pusha explaining  what went through his mind when Kanye made his public service announcement.

Check out the full version of “Nosetalgia” which features Kendrick Lamar below.

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

New Rapper Tyrone Briggs Is Ready For War Like ‘Spartacus’ [VIDEO]

Woman Kills Children When She Loses Custody

Young Buck Releases His ‘Rage’ On New Track [NEW MUSIC]

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

Pusha T Speaks On Kanye’s Rant At Listening Party + ‘Nosetalgia’ Feat. Kendrick Lamar [NEW MUSIC] was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Kanye West , Kendrick Lamar , my name is my name , Pusha T

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close