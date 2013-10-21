CLOSE
Ohio State University Band Gives Michael Jackson The Best Tribute Ever [VIDEO]

OSU's Tribute To Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson is the Bret “The Hitman” Hart of music. He is the best there is, the best there was, and the best there ever will be. Many may try to fill his shoes, but there is no one on this this here Earth that can take MJ’s crown. The marching band at Ohio State University feels the same way I do and put together the best Michael Jackson tribute ever.

The performance took place during the Buckeyes’ football game against The Iowa Hawkeyes, but who can remember the game when this greatness took place. Check out the video below.

