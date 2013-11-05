CLOSE
Pitbull Tapped To Host American Music Awards

Miami rapper Pitbull has hit the big time. He was recently announced as the host for this year’s American Music Awards ceremony. He will be the first host in five years.

 

During the show’s November 24th telecast, Pitbull will perform his brand new single “Timber” which features Ke$ha and appears on his upcoming album “Global Warming: Meltdown.” The performance and the awards ceremony coincide perfectly as Pit’s album is scheduled to be released a day later.

When asked about his feelings about hosting the American Music Awards, Pitbull said, “I am truly honored to be hosting the 2013 American Music Awards,” said Pitbull. “The night is only about one thing fun! So buckle and get ready. Dále!”

Along with Pitbull and Ke$ha, look out for performances from Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, and Macklemore. Other performers and presenters will be added to the list shortly.

Make sure you check out all of the craziness when the AMAs air live on ABC on Sunday November 24th at 8 pm.

Pitbull Tapped To Host American Music Awards was originally published on theurbandaily.com

