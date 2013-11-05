With the critical and box office of success of “Django Unchained” and “12 Years A Slave,” cable television has officially jumped on the slave movie train. According to Deadline, The History Channel plans to produce a remake of the 1977 TV miniseries “Roots.” The cable network recently acquired the rights from Mark Wolper, whose father David L. Wolper was the executive producer of the original.

RELATED: SNL Spoofs Emancipation In “12 Days Not A Slave” [VIDEO]

The idea for a remake came from Michael Stiller, the VP of Program Development and meetings were set up with Wolper and the estate of the late Alex Haley, author of “Roots: The Saga of an American Family” on which the miniseries was based.

RELATED: Black Movies 2013 – Fall And Winter Preview [VIDEOS]

When “Roots” aired on ABC 36 years ago, 100 million viewers tuned in for the eight part drama. It earned over 36 Emmy nominations and won nine, including Best Limited Series, Best Supporting Actor (Ed Asner), and music for Quincy Jones. Oprah Winfrey celebrated “Roots” 35th anniversary last year on her OWN network, reuniting cast members LeVar Burton, Sandy Duncan, Leslie Uggams, and Lou Gossett Jr.

What say you readers? Will you tune in for a “Roots” remake? Take our poll and voice your opinion!

GET THE LATEST IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS FROM THEURBANDAILY.COM!

Behind The Scenes With Kevin Hart: “I’m Not A Killer But I Will [Mess] You Up!” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Brandon T. Jackson Kicked Off Flight After Being Called The N-Word

Kerry Washington’s Husband Cut From San Francisco 49′ers

History Channel To Remake “Roots” Miniseries was originally published on theurbandaily.com