CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Jimmy Kimmel Pulls Best Halloween Prank On Kids [VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Everybody knows that late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel pulls some of the best pranks seen on television. need we remind you about the fire twerker? Well, for Halloween, Kimmel issued a challenge to all of his viewers who have small children. As a prank, tell your kids that you ate all of their Halloween candy and see how they react.

 

Well, the videos sent in were quite hilarious! As usual, most of the kids threw temper tantrums, but others got gangsta with it. One kid told their mom they were going to have someone hit her. Another little girl was told her older sister ate all of her candy and the little girl responded, “That bitch!”

Watch the video below!

Source

READ MORE HOT TELEVISION COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

How Did Kerry Washington Do On SNL? [VIDEOS]

Tyra Banks Drops Embarrassing Freestyle About Drake [VIDEO]

Preachers Of LA Tell Arsenio Hall: “Even Jesus Had Haters” [VIDEO]

Jimmy Kimmel Pulls Best Halloween Prank On Kids [VIDEO] was originally published on theurbandaily.com

halloween , jimmy kimmel , kids , parents , Prank , TV , video

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close