The History Channel plans to create a new version of the 1977 hit miniseries “Roots.”

According to Deadline, the cable network acquired the rights to the 12-hour drama and the book on which it’s based, Roots: The Saga Of An American Family. The project is still in the early stages of development, but sources say producers want to remake the series with a new contemporary perspective.

MUST READ: ’12 Years A Slave’ Is A Horrific & Brutal Tale But An Oscar Contender

MUST READ: Reason #274565 To Give Rush Limbaugh The Side-Eye: He Thinks ‘Caucasians’ Should Not Have Slavery Guilt

“We would like to revive that cultural icon for a new audience,” said Dirk Hoogstra, History’s Entertainment Vice President. “History in general is in the zeitgeist, which is great for us being a network whose name is History.”

“Roots” broke ratings records when it premiered on ABC in January 1977. It drew in 100 million viewers, and went on to earn a record of 36 Emmy nominations.

What do you think about the idea of remake? Is it necessary? Are TV executives just trying to cash in on the success of Django Unchained, 12 Years A Slave and Lee Daniels’ The Butler? Weigh in with your thoughts below.

RELATED STORIES

Online Petition Urges Jay Z To Join Barney’s Boycott Following Racism Controversy

Madonna Causes Disturbance By Texting During ’12 Years a Slave’ Screening

Check Out This Gallery

What Do You Think Of The Idea Of A ‘Roots’ Remake? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com