CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Best Man 3? Malcolm D. Lee In Talks With Universal For Another Installment

0 reads
Leave a comment

For those of you who saw “The Best Man Holiday” over the weekend you know they left the ending wide open for another.

Now that The Best Man Holiday has collected nearly $32 Million in its opening weekend, executives at Universal are already in talks with director Malcolm D. Lee to write, direct and produce another installment for the franchise.  According to Deadline, Malcolm’s “TBM” project will take priority over his other committments with Fox Searchlight and Universal.

Sounds like a BIG pay increse for the cast to me!!

best , Best Man Holiday , man , part 3

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close