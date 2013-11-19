Best Man 3? Malcolm D. Lee In Talks With Universal For Another Installment

For those of you who saw “The Best Man Holiday” over the weekend you know they left the ending wide open for another.

Now that The Best Man Holiday has collected nearly $32 Million in its opening weekend, executives at Universal are already in talks with director Malcolm D. Lee to write, direct and produce another installment for the franchise. According to Deadline, Malcolm’s “TBM” project will take priority over his other committments with Fox Searchlight and Universal.

Sounds like a BIG pay increse for the cast to me!!

Also On Hot 107.9: