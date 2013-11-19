CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Armani Mistakes Alfre Woodard For Idris Elba, Twitter Chastises Them [PHOTOS]

0 reads
Leave a comment

One thing you don’t do as a person in the media is mess up somebody’s name. Trust me, I’ve done it and damn near have had a ransom put on my head for the simple slip of the tongue. Luxury fashion house Armani recently learned that lesson when they got Alfre Woodard‘s name all the way wrong when they posted a picture of her on their Instagram.

The fashion brand posted a picture of Woodard wearing one of their gowns at The Governer’s Awards in Los Angeles over the weekend. Under the photo, Armani posted the caption, “Idris Elba posing in a gorgeous Giorgio #Armani dress at the 5th Annual Governors Award.” So not only does Armani not know who they are loaning their gowns to, but they also don’t know that Elba is a man and Woodard is a woman. Both to which we say, “Yikes!”

You know Black Twitter can’t let people live when they make mistakes like this so a new hashtag #ArmaniCaptions was born out of the Instagram fiasco. Check out a few of the best.

As you can see, Black Twitter went in on the #ArmaniCaptions. If you want to see more, just search the hashtag on Twitter and try not to laugh out loud at work. They don’t pay to be on Twitter!

READ MORE HUMOROUS INTERNET NEWS ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

This Is What Happens When You Share Too Much On Social Media [VIDEO]

Pro Tip: Always Pay The Sound Engineer [VIDEO]

A Choir Sings YouTube’s Perverted Comments [VIDEO]

Armani Mistakes Alfre Woodard For Idris Elba, Twitter Chastises Them [PHOTOS] was originally published on theurbandaily.com

alfre woodard , armani , Black Twitter , idris elba

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close