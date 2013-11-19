Director Malcolm D. Lee In Talks For ‘The Best Man Holiday’ Sequel!

It looks like we won’t have to wait another 15 years to catch up with Harper, Jordan, Lance, Julian, Quentin, Robin, Mia and Shelby because a sequel to “The Best Man Holiday” may be in the works as we speak! According to Deadline, Director Malcolm D. Lee is negotiating a deal with Universal to write, direct and produce another installment to the super successful “Best Man” franchise

The film drew in $30 million dollars over its opening weekend and landed at the number two spot at the box office behind “Thor.”

Now that “The Best Man Holiday” and other Black films like “The Butler,” “12 Years A Slave” and flicks like “Think Like A Man” did so well at the box office, can Hollywood stop pretending that all Black movies don’t sell?

