TV NEWS: Don Lemon’s New Show; New ‘American Idol’ Lineup; ‘RHOA’ Wins Big

We’re guessing that Nicki Minaj and Mariah Carey beef never really worked out for the “American Idol“powers that be. They’ve remixed the cast of judges yet again for season 13. So who are the new judges? Huffington Post is reporting that “American Idol” has officially announced Harry Connick Jr. and Jennifer Lopez as the new judges alongside Keith Urban.

Connick has been on the show previously as a mentor and is over-the-moon to join as a permanent judge, “I have always been a huge fan of ‘American Idol’ and really enjoyed my time as a mentor on the show. And I am honored that they’ve asked me to be a judge this season. As an entertainer, I am truly excited to bring my perspective to ‘American Idol,’ and to help emerging performers find their way.”

Kevin Reilly, chairman of entertainment at Fox Broadcasting Company, said in a statement:

“‘American Idol’ has always been about discovering the next singing superstar, and next season our judging panel will deliver a most impressive combination of talent, wisdom and personality to do just that: Jennifer Lopez, the triple-threat global superstar who loves ‘Idol’ and whom ‘Idol’ fans love; Harry Connick, Jr., a bona-fide musical genius and fantastic ‘Idol’ mentor whose honesty and expertise can help turn these hopefuls into stars; Keith Urban, a multi-Grammy-winning artist who was such a positive force on the show last season. We are also very excited to have our friend Randy Jackson now in a new role as mentor, and the captain of our team — the heart and soul of ‘Idol’ — Ryan Seacrest returning as host.”

Ryan Seacrest isn’t the only original “American Idol” staple that’s staying. Randy Jackson is returning as well and taking the place of mentor, Jimmy Iovine. This season is sure to be a great one as it will focus mainly on the talents of the hopefuls and not the quarrels between the judges.

