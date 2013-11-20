Why was there never a Coming to America sequel? Well, the complicated answer involves lawsuits and angry African royalty.

Eddie Murphy, who played Prince Akeem in the 1988 classic, sat down for an interview with Arsenio Hall on his self-tiled talk show this week. Along with gushing about the movie’s 25th anniversary, Murphy explained why fans may never see a much-talked-about remake.

“When Coming to America came out it was a bunch of lawsuits,” the comedian shared about one of the greatest Black comedy films of all time.

“There was some dude who was claiming he was the prince,” he said. “I be out in the club and this African dude would roll up on me and say, ‘I am the real prince! You stole my life from me! And I want my money! I’ll kill you!”

Murphy said this happened on a regular basis. “I actually had depositions where I had to sit across the table from this dude,” he added. “It was so many lawsuits so we were like ehhhh.”

Due to all the chaos, the cast cast and crew decided to keep that chapter closed.

Check out the clip below and tell us if you would be interested in a Coming to America 2 after all these years. The Best Man made a success comeback after 15 years. If they got the green light, do you think Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall could bring back the same magic on screen?

Eddie Murphy & Arsenio Hall Explain Why There Was Never A ‘Coming to America’ Sequel was originally published on hellobeautiful.com