CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home

Which Celebrity Should Fantasia Start Dating Again? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Singer Fantasia Gives Birth To A Boy (thumbnail)

Fantasia‘s ex-boyfriend Antwaun Cook is back with his wife, but she still has options. Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to find out which rapper Gary With Da Tea says she could get back with it!

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!

RELATED: Fantasia Says She Is Leaving The Past Where It Belongs [VIDEO]

RELATED: Fantasia’s Boyfriend Antwaun Cook Caught Cheating!

RELATED: Is Fantasia Pregnant By Antwaun Cook… Again?

Which Celebrity Should Fantasia Start Dating Again? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

antwaun cook , fantasia , fantasia young dro , Gary With Da Tea , Gary's Tea , Young Dro , young dro fantasia

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close