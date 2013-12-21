CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Breaking News: Three 6 Mafia’s Lord Infamous Passes Away

55 reads
Leave a comment

Exclusive: DJ Paul’s publicist confirms Lord Infamous’ death after Gangsta Boo tweets about the Three 6 Mafia member’s passing.

According to DJ Paul’s and Da Mafia 6ix publicist Dove Clark, Three 6 Mafia member Lord Infamous passed away last night (December 20) at his mother’s home in Memphis.

“He did pass away at his mothers house last night in Memphis,” Clark said during an exclusive interview with HipHopDX. “The cause of death is unknown. We’re actually trying to figure out how he died and that is all the information we currently have.”

Three 6 groupmate Gangsta Boo also tweeted about the matter, calling the death a “tragedy.”

“Rest in Peace Lord Infamous,” she said via the social media site. “Please respect the family and dear friends during this tragedy.”

dead , Dies , hip hop death , lord infamous , Memphis , three 6 mafia

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close