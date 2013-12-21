Breaking News: Three 6 Mafia’s Lord Infamous Passes Away

Exclusive: DJ Paul’s publicist confirms Lord Infamous’ death after Gangsta Boo tweets about the Three 6 Mafia member’s passing.

According to DJ Paul’s and Da Mafia 6ix publicist Dove Clark, Three 6 Mafia member Lord Infamous passed away last night (December 20) at his mother’s home in Memphis.

“He did pass away at his mothers house last night in Memphis,” Clark said during an exclusive interview with HipHopDX. “The cause of death is unknown. We’re actually trying to figure out how he died and that is all the information we currently have.”

Three 6 groupmate Gangsta Boo also tweeted about the matter, calling the death a “tragedy.”

“Rest in Peace Lord Infamous,” she said via the social media site. “Please respect the family and dear friends during this tragedy.”

