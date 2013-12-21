CLOSE
Entertainment News
Three 6 Mafia Rapper Lord Infamous Passes Away At 40

According to Eben Gregory, there is super sad news in the Hip Hop world today. Three 6 Mafia‘s group member Ricky “Lord Infamous” Dunigan has reportedly passed away. He was only 40-years-old.

Dove Clark, the publicist for the group, reportedly gave a statement saying,

“He did pass away at his mothers house last night in Memphis. The cause of death is unknown. We’re actually trying to figure out how he died and that is all the information we currently have.”

Lord Infamous and Three 6 Mafia’s DJ Paul, Gangsta Boo, Crunchy Black, and Koopsta Knicca recently formed a new collective called “Da Mafia Six” and just released a mixtape in November.

Gangsta Boo also confirmed the death on her Twitter account saying,

 “Rest in Peace Lord Infamous please respect the family and dear friends during this tragedy.”

The Urban Daily will continue to keep this story updated as more information becomes available. We send condolences to the family, friends, loved ones and fans of Lord Infamous.

