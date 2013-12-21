Even a super powered suit and box office gross of $1.2 billion box office gross for “Iron Man 3″ couldn’t keep Robert Downey Jr. from being dethroned as the highest grossing actor for 2013. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is now the king of the box office with $1.3 billion in box office revenue.

According to Forbes Magazine , the former wrestler turned action movie star made serious bank with two major franchises, “Fast Six”, “G.I. Joe Retaliation”, and two smaller flicks (“Snitch”, “Pain & Gain”).

Ranking third was Steve Carrell for “Despicable Me 2″ which grossed $919 million, fourth Vin Diesel ($887 million for “Fast Fix”) and fifth is Oscar winner Sandra Bullock whose sci-fi extravaganza “Gravity” made $632 million and the female buddy cop comedy “The Heat” made $230 million.

The Rock Is Hollywood’s Highest Grossing Actor For 2013 was originally published on theurbandaily.com