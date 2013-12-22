Duck Dynasty Patriarch Phil Also Made Comments About Cotton Picking Blacks

The world has come crumbling down around the cast (family) of A&E‘s top rated show Duck Dynasty and it all centers around the bigoted comments that patriarch Phil Robertson made during a recent GQ interview.

But here’s the thing….he has been publicly ridiculed and shamed for homophobic comments that he made during the interview while little to no reporting has been done about what he had to say about pre-civil rights era blacks picking cotton in the South in the exact same GQ article.

In fact those who have been reporting it at all have not been reporting the ENTIRE statement….we thought that was curious.

In the GQ interview, the Duck Dynasty front man said,

“I never, with my eyes, saw the mistreatment of any black person. Not once. Where we lived was all farmers. The blacks worked for the farmers. I hoed cotton with them. I’m with the blacks, because we’re white trash. We’re going across the field…. They’re singing and happy. I never heard one of them, one black person, say, ‘I tell you what: These doggone white people’—not a word!… Pre-entitlement, pre-welfare, you say: Were they happy? They were godly; they were happy; no one was singing the blues.”

A&E said it had received no complaints about those remarks.

However, we can’t imagine that anyone who reads those comments in full context could feel like throwing Phil a party…unless of course they too see modern day “blacks” as entitled, welfare worshiping, ungodly, unhappy people that go around constantly singing the blues. But we guess since A&E didn’t receive any complaints…it wasn’t offensive to anyone so…who cares?

But the comments that Phil made that seemingly stopped the Earth from rotating were just as offensive and they were degrading to some of the people on the crew who work on the DD show…so we understand the need for immediate action.

Robertson was asked his definition of sinful behavior and he said.

“Start with homosexual behavior and just morph out from there, such as bestiality.”

And it got more graphic from there…but we digress.

In defense of himself Phil said,

“I myself am a product of the ’60′s who indulged in sex and drugs until hitting bottom and accepting Jesus as my savior. I would never treat anyone with disrespect just because they are different from me. We are all created by the Almighty and like Him, I love all of humanity.”

So what’s the update on the fall out from what Phil said you ask? Well it appears that A&E suspended him from the Duck Dynasty show indefinitely and his family has stepped up and said they just can’t imagine doing the show without him…so either he’s on the air or they are leaving with him…Ruh Roh! Will A&E cave to their demands or will they let their super fat cash cow just simply go up in flames? The jury is still out on that one.

In a statement the Robertson Family said,

“We are disappointed that Phil has been placed on hiatus for expressing his faith, which is his constitutionally protected right. We have had a successful working relationship with A&E but, as a family, we cannot imagine the show going forward without our patriarch at the helm. We are in discussions with A&E to see what that means for the future of Duck Dynasty.”

But we do know that sponsor’s are starting to heed the call from the public to disassociate themselves from the show. Take for instance Cracker Barrel who have already had their fair share of bad press for discrimination and flat out racist incidents taking place at their restaurants. They are affiliated with the show but do not need or want any more negative publicity. So according to TMZ, Cracker Barrel has begun to distance itself a bit from the franchise by pulling items off of shelves and saying in a statement,

“We operate within the ideals of fairness, mutual respect and equal treatment of all people. These ideals are the core of our corporate culture.”

However, both sponsors Under Armor and Skyjacker are standing by Phil regardless of his comments. Under Armor claims they don’t agree with Phil but Skyjacker says they do in fact agree with his views so they have no problems supporting what he said.

Still no word on what sponsor Walmart will do..but given that they sold out of DD merchandise on line AFTER Phil’s comments were released….we don’t know which will speak louder..ethics or mulah.

Bottom line…we never expected anything more from the man. So the outrage is sort of odd to us. However if people are going to be flabbergasted by what he has to say…we feel it should be equal. The fact that outlets are not reporting all of the shocking things in that article is annoying at best. Either we should be outraged in total or not at all. We’re just saying….

