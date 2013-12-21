Beyonce Makes Surprise Walmart Visit & Starts Her Christmas Shopping

Beyonce is full of surprises these days and she her latest impromptu move took place at a Walmart store in Tewksbury, Mass. yesterday.

According to reports, the multi-platinum-selling superstar ambushed shoppers at the megastore and sent out a big hello to everyone on the speaker system.

Queen Bey even started a little Christmas shopping of her own. Along with purchasing her new self-titled album, the 32-year-old mother picked up a toy for daughter Blue Ivy and left each customer with a holiday gift! Every person in crowd received a $50 gift card, a total of 750 cards worth $37,500. Inside each gift card read: “Happy Holidays from Beyoncé.”

“Beyonce just hit up wal mart and purchased everyone in the store $50 gift cards. Beyonce for president,” one Instagram user posted with the following photo.

Mrs. Carter’s grand gesture came just days after Walmart’s competitor Target revealed they would not carry Beyonce’s fifth studio album in stores.

“At Target we focus on offering our guests a wide assortment of physical CDs, and when a new album is available digitally before it is available physically, it impacts demand and sales projections,” spokesperson Erica Julkowski said in a statement. “While there are many aspects that contribute to our approach and we have appreciated partnering with Beyonce in the past, we are primarily focused on offering CDs that will be available in a physical format at the same time as all other formats. At this time, Target will not be carrying Beyonce’s new self-titled album ‘Beyonce.’”

Bey definitely retaliated in the classiest of ways. Take that, Target!

According to reports, Mrs. Carter is also attending a release party and screening for Beyonce at the School of Visual Arts Theater in New York City tonight (Saturday, December 21). We can’t wait to see if she has any more surprises in store!

