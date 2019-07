“Winners MAKE it happen, Losers LET it happen.” – Denis Waitley

When things don’t turn out the way you want them to, you can’t sit around and feel sorry for yourself. Remember, behind every obstacle is a hidden OPPORTUNITY. Winners know how to find opportunities in hardship, they don’t sit around and let life just beat them up. Everyone falls, but if you want a shot at winning, you have to get up and keep going.

Also On Hot 107.9: