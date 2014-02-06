CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

90s Star Then & Now; Eve’s Interracial Family

0 reads
Leave a comment

Eddie Murphy’s Daughters Are Lingerie Models

Eddie Murphy‘s two daughters Bria Murphy and Shayne Murphy are taking a page out the their mother, Nicole Murphy’s modeling handbook and showing off their curves in lingerie in hopes of snagging a Victoria’s Secret contract. According to the YBF, the shoot took place in Nicole and her fiance Michael Strahan’s bedroom.

The girls look gorgeous, but is this all our young women aspire to be…lingerie models?

UP NEXT: Nicole Ari Parker Makes Radio Debut

90s Star Then & Now; Eve’s Interracial Family was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

eddie murphy , jill scott , nicole ari parker

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close