Eddie Murphy’s Daughters Are Lingerie Models

Eddie Murphy‘s two daughters Bria Murphy and Shayne Murphy are taking a page out the their mother, Nicole Murphy’s modeling handbook and showing off their curves in lingerie in hopes of snagging a Victoria’s Secret contract. According to the YBF, the shoot took place in Nicole and her fiance Michael Strahan’s bedroom.

The girls look gorgeous, but is this all our young women aspire to be…lingerie models?

UP NEXT: Nicole Ari Parker Makes Radio Debut

90s Star Then & Now; Eve’s Interracial Family was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »