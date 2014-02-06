CLOSE
Why 3 Atlanta Rappers Were Happy About The Snowstorm Fiasco [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Special K reports Atlanta rappers Shawty Lo, Killer Mike, and Gorilla Zoe were actually happy about the snowstorm fiasco that took place. Listen to News You Can’t Use in the audio player to hear why!

