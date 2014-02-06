Special K reports Atlanta rappers Shawty Lo, Killer Mike, and Gorilla Zoe were actually happy about the snowstorm fiasco that took place. Listen to News You Can’t Use in the audio player to hear why!

Follow @RickeySmiley

Click here for more New You Can’t Use and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am EST!

RELATED: Who Are The Best Rappers Turned Actors? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: The 11 Thirstiest Rappers On Social Media [PHOTOS]

RELATED: 12 Rappers That Got Robbed For Their Chains [PHOTOS]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

Why 3 Atlanta Rappers Were Happy About The Snowstorm Fiasco [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com