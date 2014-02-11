When Keepin It Real Goes Wrong: Woman Opens Fire Over Drive-Thru Order

Boy McDonald’s can not catch a dog gone break! According to KPLC 29-year-old Shaneka Monique Torres placed an order at a Grand Rapids, MI McDonald’s and when workers got that order wrong more than once…it was turn up time!

Officers say Torres and another woman (who was actually the driver of the car) were told that the next meal would be free due to the error.

However when the two returned to the same McDonald’s a few hours later and placed another order it was once again wrong.

At that point we guess Torres took it personally because she is accused of firing a bullet through the drive-thru window. Luckily no one was hit.

Wow! Many of us have felt like doing what Torres did but we never actually did it!

Torres was arrested and is now facing two felony weapons charges.

“When Keeping It Real Goes Wrong” should have been a real show man.

