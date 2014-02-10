The countdown is on for the 45th annual NAACP Image Awards airing exclusively on TV One Saturday, February 22, 9:00 p.m. ET/PT and some of the hottest stars in Hollywood have already been announced to help make the show shine.

Actor Anthony Anderson will do the honors of hosting the evening that will broadcast live from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, while fan-favorite actors and actresses including Lupita Nyong’o (“12 Years a Slave”), Gabrielle Union (“Being Mary Jane”), Regina Hall (“About Last Night”) Michael Ealy (“About Last Night,” “Almost Human”), Tyler Perry, Tony Goldwyn (“Scandal”), Arsenio Hall (“The Arsenio Hall Show”), Octavia Spencer (“Fruitvale Station”), Archie Panjabi (“The Good Wife”), Dennis Haysbert (“Dear White People”), Rickey Smiley (“The Rickey Smiley Show”), Nicole Beharie (“42″), and Lou Gossett Jr. are confirmed to present.

Several of these presenters may find themselves on both sides of the podium: Nyong’o, Union, Ealy, Perry, Hall, Spencer, Panjabi, Beharie are all up for Image Awards.

MUST READ: The 45TH NAACP Image Awards Nominees Announced

In addition to releasing these presenters names, the NAACP announced that Beyoncé, Dwayne Johnson, Idris Elba, Kevin Hart, Nicole Beharie, and Oprah Winfrey are each contenders for the “Entertainer of the Year” award which will be revealed during the show. This special honor is bestowed upon an individual within the entertainment industry who has achieved notable success in multiple projects and mediums. This year, individuals (including non-NAACP members) can cast their vote online via the Image Awards main website. Fans can cast their vote once a day until the February 14 deadline, here.

CLICK HERE For Even More Information On All the Action Coming Up At The 2014 NAACP Image Awards.

Guess Who’s Hosting The 45th NAACP Awards!? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com