Alicia Keys is pretty close to President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama, so she filled ”The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” in on what they are really like in person. Listen to this exclusive interview in the audio player to hear why Alicia Keys says she feels like she can be herself and relax when she is around them.

Follow @RickeySmiley

Get more celebrity interviews live on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am EST and click here to check out past interviews from the show!

RELATED: Why Alicia Keys Turned Down Shamar Moore [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Maxwell & Alicia Keys Set To Release Collaboration Album

RELATED: Have Alicia Keys And Mashonda Buried The Hatchet?

RELATED: Alicia Keys Talks About Falling In Love With Swizz Beatz [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

Alicia Keys On What The Obamas Are Like In Person [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com