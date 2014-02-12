CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Alicia Keys On What The Obamas Are Like In Person [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Alicia Keys is pretty close to President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama, so she filled ”The Rickey Smiley Morning Showin on what they are really like in person. Listen to this exclusive interview in the audio player to hear why Alicia Keys says she feels like she can be herself and relax when she is around them. 

Alicia Keys On What The Obamas Are Like In Person [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

