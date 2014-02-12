Police Get Involved In Tyrese’s Baby Mama Drama

Singer/actor Tyrese is in a dispute with his ex-wife Norma Gibson and it’s all because of their six-year-old daughter. The couple got into it because Norma Gibson wouldn’t hand over the child when Tyrese came to pick up his daughter for his court mandated visit.

As the story goes, Tyrese went to his Norma Gibson’s home to pick up his young daughter. Norma Gibson didn’t want to hand over the child because she told Tyrese the child was sick. It seems the former Mrs. Gibson knew her not allowing her daughter to go with the entertainer would cause a problem because she called the police as a preemptive strike.

Norma called the police because she felt the court order didn’t require her to send her daughter off with Tyrese because the daughter was sick and need a police officer to take a look at it to be sure. LAPD and Tyrese showed up at the house around the same time and the cops spoke to the actor and he and the police left and went their separate ways. Tyrese left his ex’s house without his child.

While nothing popped off in front of the child, Tyrese is headed to court to ask a judge to hold Norma Gibson in contempt for violating their custody agreement. Why is Tyrese going to court over this? Tyrese doesn’t believe the child was sick. He thinks Norma Gibson was using ther daughter as a pawn in their bitter feud.

