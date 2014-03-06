CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home

Did Ebony Steele Get Played By A Captain D’s Employee? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” had a great time during their trip to Jacksonville, Fl.! Listen to the audio player to hear the cast recap their trip. Plus, hear how Ebony Steele got played by a Captain D’s employee!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am EST!

RELATED: “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Dance To Pharrell’s “Happy” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: A Day In The Life With Rickey Smiley [VIDEO]

RELATED: Mr. Henry Calls “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” From Jail [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Ebony Steele & Rick Ross

Your Favorite Homegirl: Ebony Steele [PHOTOS]

6 photos Launch gallery

Your Favorite Homegirl: Ebony Steele [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Your Favorite Homegirl: Ebony Steele [PHOTOS]

Your Favorite Homegirl: Ebony Steele [PHOTOS]

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

Did Ebony Steele Get Played By A Captain D’s Employee? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Captain D's , Ebony Steele , Jacksonville , The Rickey Smiley Morning

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close