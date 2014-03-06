“The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” had a great time during their trip to Jacksonville, Fl.! Listen to the audio player to hear the cast recap their trip. Plus, hear how Ebony Steele got played by a Captain D’s employee!
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am EST!
RELATED: “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Dance To Pharrell’s “Happy” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: A Day In The Life With Rickey Smiley [VIDEO]
RELATED: Mr. Henry Calls “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” From Jail [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
Your Favorite Homegirl: Ebony Steele [PHOTOS]
Your Favorite Homegirl: Ebony Steele [PHOTOS]
1. Ebony Steele, Rickey Smiley, Kendrick Lamar, Gay With Da Tea, Headkrack & Special K1 of 6
2. Ebony Steele2 of 6
3. Ebony Steele3 of 6
4. Ebony Steele4 of 6
5. Rickey Smiley & Ebony Steele5 of 6
6. Ebony Steele & Rick Ross6 of 6
Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!
Did Ebony Steele Get Played By A Captain D’s Employee? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com