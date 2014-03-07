ATL Man Sentenced To 4 Years For Killing Usher’s Stepson

Kile Glover’s killer will spend the next few years of his life behind bars.

According to reports, Jeffrey Simon Hubbard, who ran over the son of Usher’s former wife Tameka Foster in a 2012 jet ski accident, was sentenced to four years in prison on Wednesday. His punishment also included an additional 15 years of probation upon his release.

“I’m disappointed that you have not accepted more responsibility for what occurred,” Superior Court Judge Bonnie Oliver told Hubbard, who was found guilty of homicide by vessel, serious injury by vessel, reckless operation, unlawful operation of a personal watercraft and boat traffic violation last month.

In response, Hubbard’s father, Simon, told reporters he’s son’s been “remorseful from day one.”

“It’s been a nightmare for him for the past two years, and it’s probably going to be indelibly etched in his mind for the rest of his life,” he said, adding that Hubbard wanted to give an apology but was advised against it by his counsel.

Eleven-year-old Glover was vacationing with his father Ryan Glover at the time of the accident. He suffered from serious head injuries and a little more than two weeks after the crash he was removed from life support. He was laid to rest on July 27, 2012 amongst family, friends and many members of Atlanta’s music community.

Tameka Foster started the Kile Glover Foundation in her late son’s honor.

