CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home

Paternity Results: Which Maintenance Man Is Baby Champ’eon’s Daddy? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

We’re trying to find out the paternity of baby Champ’eon in this edition of Paternity Test Tuesday. The mother Tralisha claims Marcus, a guy who renovated her basement, is the father. But he claims she’s slept with multiple guys who’ve done work on her house. Listen to the audio player to hear if Marcus is the father or if Tralisha’s been letting more than one dude do work on her!

Hear more paternity results right here and tune in every Tuesday for Paternity Test Tuesdays live!

RELATED: Paternity Results: White Girl Traps Drug Dealer By Getting Pregnant? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Paternity Results: Woman Sleeps With Alleged Baby Daddy To Get Her Car Fixed!? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Paternity Results: Aunt, Niece, Father & Son Side Piece Drama EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Part I:

Part II:

Guests On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]

93 photos Launch gallery

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]

Continue reading The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

Paternity Results: Which Maintenance Man Is Baby Champ’eon’s Daddy? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

baby daddys , Champ'eon , paternity results , Paternity Test Tuesdays , Pregnant , relationships

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close