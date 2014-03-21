CLOSE
Popular Houston Stripper Jhonni Blaze Arrested in Atlanta in Connection With Boyfriend’s Murder

Jhonni Blaze

According to Vlad TV, “Twerk Queen” Jhonni Blaze ( real name Jzapal Jackson) has been arrested in connection with the December shooting death of her boyfriend, Brian Washington.

Blaze  was allegedly wanted for questioning about the crime and fled Houston for Atlanta,

“to avoid being questioned by homicide detectives.”

Because she took off, a warrant was issued for her arrest and she was officially charged with being a “Fugitive From Justice”.

She’s being held at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, GA.

 

