Join Positive American Youth, Reec of Hot 107.9 and Ice The Bully at Bone Heads Grill @ Stone Crest Mall This Saturday from 2pm – 4pm and receive an autographed copy of the children’s book “Ice Gets Fit” along with free give away items including toys, t-shirts and more! Kids eat free with any purchase totaling $9 or more!

Previous book readings & Signings!

Also On Hot 107.9: