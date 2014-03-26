RHOA News: NeNe Leakes Heading To Vegas To Star In Cirque du Soleil Zumanity

According to Eben Gregory, NeNe Leakes is heading to the New York-New York Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas to join the cast of Cirque du Soleil Zumanity.

The run of the show will span from June 27th thru July 14th of 2014.

NeNe will play the Mistress of Sensuality in the show billed as “the sensual side of Cirque du Soleil.’

We wonder how many people will check out her performance? Take the poll and have your say! Are you going to check for Ms. Leakes if you’re in Vegas?

