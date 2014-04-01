CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Bernice Jenkins Finds Out If They Listen To Pharrell’s “Happy” In Heaven [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Bernice Jenkins loves Pharrell‘s song “Happy,” so she decided to call her friends in heaven to see if it was making the same buzz up there. Listen to the audio player to hear what Uncle Phil and Michael Jackson think of the hit song that keeps everyone dancing!

