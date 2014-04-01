CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home

Gucci Mane, Blue Ivy, & Bishop Eddie Long Invited To The Same Party!? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Black Tony is promoting the biggest celebrity party of the year. He says there will Instagram models, dope boys, and even special invited guests like Blue Ivy, Gucci Mane, and Bishop Eddie Long. Listen to this hilarious promo in the audio player to hear who else is invited and what kind of VIP packages are available!

RELATED: Can Rickey Smiley Help Gucci Mane Get Out Of Jail? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Gucci Mane Sues Waka Flocka’s Mom For Ruining His Career

RELATED: Gucci Mane Tries To Fight Random Mall Shoppers [VIDEO]

Guests On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]

93 photos Launch gallery

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]

Continue reading The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

Gucci Mane, Blue Ivy, & Bishop Eddie Long Invited To The Same Party!? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Black Tony , black tony party , Blue Ivy , celebrities , eddie long , Gucci Mane

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close