In this edition of News You Can’t Use, Special K shares the top things you absolutely cannot and should not do while listening to the song “Happy” By Pharrell.

Follow @RickeySmiley

Click here for more New You Can’t Use and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show“ weekdays from 6-10 am EST!

RELATED: Does Pharrell’s Song Really Make People Happy? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Dance To Pharrell’s “Happy” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Why Pharrell Williams Should Win An Academy Award For “Happy” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

3 Things You Can’t Do While Listening To “Happy” By Pharrell [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com