In this edition of News You Can’t Use, Special K shares the top things you absolutely cannot and should not do while listening to the song “Happy” By Pharrell.
Click here for more New You Can’t Use and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show“ weekdays from 6-10 am EST!
RELATED: Does Pharrell’s Song Really Make People Happy? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
RELATED: “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Dance To Pharrell’s “Happy” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Why Pharrell Williams Should Win An Academy Award For “Happy” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
Big Ass Face Awards 2014 Winners [PHOTOS]
Big Ass Face Awards 2014 Winners [PHOTOS]
1. Big Ass Face Award For TV Judge1 of 3
2. Big Ass Face Award For Best TV Female2 of 3
3. Big Ass Face Awards 20143 of 3
Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!
3 Things You Can’t Do While Listening To “Happy” By Pharrell [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com