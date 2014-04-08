CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Did The Employee Who Took A Picture Of Beyonce Deserve To Get Fired? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

The story about a sales associate fired for taking a picture of Beyonce, has sparked a heated debate on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” Listen to the audio player to hear what the cast and listeners thought about the situation. Did the employee deserve to get fired or did everyone over react because it’s Beyonce? Let us know what you think in the comments!

