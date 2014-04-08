CLOSE
Hot For Health
Home

Apple Cider Vinegar: What’s It Actually Good For?

0 reads
Leave a comment

Apple sitting on a wooden surface with a glass of apple cider vinegar

Of all the homegrown, “cure-all” tonics that exist today, apple cider vinegar continues to be one of the most popular ones.

But why?

While the scientific jury is still out  regarding some of apple cider vinegar’s believed benefits, a few studies have actually proven the validity of quite a few of its healthful claims, such as:

Weight Loss

Scientists suspect that apple cider vinegar actually reduces the amount of starch calories that enter your bloodstream. The acetic acid in apple cider vinegar helps to control your appetite, helps boost your metabolism, and limits belly bloat.

Two tablespoons in warm water daily tends to be the most popular recipe.

Digestion Problem

If you’re having tummy trouble, apple cider vinegar may help contain the problem, thanks to its antibiotic properties. Folk remedy experts also say that it can help soothe intestinal spasms.

Try mixing one or two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar in water.

Apple Cider Vinegar: What’s It Actually Good For? was originally published on elev8.com

apple cider vinegar , common cold , Diabetes , high cholesterol , weight loss

1 2Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close