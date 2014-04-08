Apple Cider Vinegar: What’s It Actually Good For?

Of all the homegrown, “cure-all” tonics that exist today, apple cider vinegar continues to be one of the most popular ones.

But why?

While the scientific jury is still out regarding some of apple cider vinegar’s believed benefits, a few studies have actually proven the validity of quite a few of its healthful claims, such as:

Weight Loss

Scientists suspect that apple cider vinegar actually reduces the amount of starch calories that enter your bloodstream. The acetic acid in apple cider vinegar helps to control your appetite, helps boost your metabolism, and limits belly bloat.

Two tablespoons in warm water daily tends to be the most popular recipe.

Digestion Problem

If you’re having tummy trouble, apple cider vinegar may help contain the problem, thanks to its antibiotic properties. Folk remedy experts also say that it can help soothe intestinal spasms.

Try mixing one or two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar in water.

