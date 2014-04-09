Porsha Williams Is Accused Of Stealing Music & Kordell Stewart Keeps On Winning

Porsha Williams is allegedly fighting to save her spot on “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” but that’s not the only issue she has to worry about. Producer Pierre Medor says she’s also a thief.

According to Medor, Porsha stole the track we heard her sing on Sunday’s episode of the hit Bravo show. His rep told the YBF.com that he gave the reality star the record, titled “Perfectly Worthless,” on trial basis but decided to pass because her vocals gave the song no justice.

“In the business more than one artist will record the same song hoping for the right outcome, as was the case with “Perfectly Worthless,” he said. “Porsha Stewart wanted a song, Pierre Medor wrote and produced this song in its entirety. Not having any previous point of reference for Porsha, we initially recorded the song for the purpose of determining her vocal abilities and how they would fit with this particular song; it was quickly determined that this song wasn’t the best match for her, so we chose not to sell her the song and notified her management of our decision.”

The rep went on to say throw major shade. “‘Perfectly Worthless’ is a great song and she loves it…we get that. But just like everybody doesn’t look good in spandex, every voice doesn’t fit every song. It’s just unfortunate that Porsha has chosen to create another delusional marriage with this song by airing it and claiming to have taken part in its creation.”

According to Medor’s team, he sold the song to another reality star, “R&B Divas’” Syleena Johnson. “This is what the song “Perfectly Worthless” should sound like,” the rep said in conclusion.

In related news, Kordell Stewart just keeps on winning. Porsha’s ex-hubby walked away from their two-and-a-half year marriage and gave her next to nothing. And now, he’s just won another legal battle with his baby mama LaeTania Richardson. After nearly three years of going back and fourth, Kordell won primary physical custody of their 9-year-old son Syre.

He must a have an amazing legal team!

