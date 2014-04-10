It’s been over a decade since we saw waspy white folks singing Mystikal’s “Shake It Fast” with a proper lilt in “Scary Movie 2″ but audiences still can’t seem to get enough of the racial juxtaposition bit.

In the latest example, Jimmy Fallon and Anne Hathaway sing Broadway versions of Snoop Dogg’s “Gin and Juice,” 50 Cent’s “In Da Club” and Kendrick Lamar’s “Bitch Don’t Kill My Vibe.” Hathaway even playfully pokes her butt out as they go into “In Da Club.”

What is probably more interesting is that there will actually be hip-hop on Broadway in a non-parody. Poet Saul Williams will be playing Tupac Shakur in the play “Holla If You Hear Me” opening at the Palace Theater in June.

But if you can’t get enough of the sanitized rap here is the on-screen originator. “This the real sh*t.” Indeed.

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

Jimmy Fallon and Anne Hathaway Sing Broadway Versions Of Rap Songs [VIDEO] was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Jerry L. Barrow Posted April 10, 2014

Also On Hot 107.9: