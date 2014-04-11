CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Secret Coachella Perfomer Revealed [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Outkast & Ciara Headed To New Record Label (thumbnail)

Coachella is officially popping off today! While we already know OutKast is the headliner for the event, Headkrack is revealing a surprise artist they plan to bring out. Listen to this edition of  Hip Hop Spot to hear who it is!

Secret Coachella Perfomer Revealed [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

