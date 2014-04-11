Coachella is officially popping off today! While we already know OutKast is the headliner for the event, Headkrack is revealing a surprise artist they plan to bring out. Listen to this edition of Hip Hop Spot to hear who it is!
Click here for more music news in Hip-Hop Spot and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am EST!
RELATED: 2Pac Performs Live At Coachella [VIDEO]
RELATED: Technology Enables Nate Dogg To Perform With Dr. Dre At Coachella
RELATED: Kanye West To Headline Final Night Of Coachella Festival
Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!
Secret Coachella Perfomer Revealed [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com