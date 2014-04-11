Coachella is officially popping off today! While we already know OutKast is the headliner for the event, Headkrack is revealing a surprise artist they plan to bring out. Listen to this edition of Hip Hop Spot to hear who it is!

Follow @RickeySmiley

Click here for more music news in Hip-Hop Spot and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am EST!

RELATED: 2Pac Performs Live At Coachella [VIDEO]

RELATED: Technology Enables Nate Dogg To Perform With Dr. Dre At Coachella

RELATED: Kanye West To Headline Final Night Of Coachella Festival

Your browser does not support iframes.

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

Secret Coachella Perfomer Revealed [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com