So That Just Happened: Killa Cam Went For Nick Cannon’s Jugular On Instagram [POSTS]

Sometimes one of the not so great things about being a complete smartass on social media is that you get caught by the person you are making jokes about….it’s how you recover once you are caught that makes all the difference.

We’ve all been there a time or two on Twitter….when EVERYONE is commenting on something…and you feel like you have a joke worth tweeting…so you do. Only your joke is the only one that seems to get responded to by the individual in the joke! No bueno!

It can be downright embarrassing actually. So the other day when rapper Camron made a joke on Instagram at Nick Cannon‘s expense…he may have thought that the “Wild N Out” star wouldn’t even see it…let alone respond to it.

But Mr. Cannon did see it! And he did respond too! But it’s what happened next that is the important thing….it was the coup de gras of the conversation in fact! Thanks to the crew over at Eben Gregory we have it! Take a look at all of it below!

Anddddd there you have it! Now…DISCUSS!

Follow @TheUrbanDaily

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY

Did Dancehall Artist Vybz Kartel Snitch In Order To Get Less Prison Time?

L&HH Atlanta’s Joseline Hernandez Puts Her Two Cents In On The MiMi Faust Sex Tape

L&HH ATL Ratchetivity: MiMi Faust Allegedly Leaked Her Own Sex Tape

And Another One: Uncle Sam Tackles Terrell Owens With $244,400 Tax Lien

Rapper Trina Reportedly Done With French Montana Over Khloe Kardashian Rumors

And Another One: Uncle Sam Tackles Terrell Owens With $244,400 Tax Lien

Beyonce Takes Another Unfortunate Tumble On Stage [VIDEO]

RHOA’s Porsha Can’t Catch A Break: Accused Of Stealing Song She Sung On Show

Rapper The Game Discussed His Heartbreak From Missing His Kids On Instagram [POST]

Kandi Burruss And Todd Tucker Cover InTouch With Wedding Photo [PIC]

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

So That Just Happened: Killa Cam Went For Nick Cannon’s Jugular On Instagram [POSTS] was originally published on theurbandaily.com