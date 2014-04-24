Master P Being Taken To The Cleaners By Estranged Wife In Divorce Proceedings

The divorce between Master P and his estranged wife Sonya Miller started out nasty and just keeps getting worse. After causing the rap mogul of kidnaping their three children, Sonya is now requesting to get nearly forty percent of Master P’s fortune which breaks down to about $67 million.

According to reports, Sonya Miller recently filed legal documents where she estimated the couple’s community assets to be worth $178, 743, 300. The assets include a massive collection of real estate, 13 cars, 45 companies and other things. The real estate collection is a huge sticking point because the collection of real estate includes 31 different properties across the country. Sonya is asking for eight of them.

The estranged Mrs. Miller has estimated that the businesses Master P owns, which includes his No Limit record label, are worth about $136, 101, 000. Sonya Miller is asking for $54 million of that. On top of the $54 million she wants, Sonya is looking to get her hands on $10 million from the Make Em Ugh energy drink. (Yes, that’s a real thing.)

Besides the houses and money from his companies, Sonya Miller wants the judge to make Master P fork over her $28, 000 wedding dress, a $300, 000 chandelier and an Escalade.

All in all, Sonya Miller is seeking $67, 647, 800. When Sonya Miller first filed for divorce and claimed Master P kidnapped her children, the rapper responded by telling his estranged wife to get off drugs and to be a better parent. After hearing what his mother had to say about his father, rapper/actor Romeo Miller has thrown his two cents in. Check out a video of what he thinks about his parents’ divorce proceedings.

