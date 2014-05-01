Kandi Burruss Gets Twerk Lessons & Shows Off Her Stripper Moves! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

| 05.01.14
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Should Kandi Burruss add stripper to her resume? “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” brought the Atlanta Twerk Team in the studio to teach Kandi some moves, and we think she has what it takes. Watch the exclusive video below to see why Kandi earned her spot on the pole!

RELATED: Pastor Kerney Thomas Prays For Kandi Burruss [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Kandi Burruss Evaluates Mimi Faust Sex Tape Performance [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Kandi Burruss’ “Coming To America” Themed Wedding Dress [PHOTO]

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

Kandi Burruss Gets Twerk Lessons & Shows Off Her Stripper Moves! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Instagram , Kandi Burruss , Kandi Burruss stripper move video , Kandi twerking , Kandi twerks , RHOA , stripper moves , The Rickey Smiley Morning Show , twerking

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close