Singer Kevin McCall Loses All Visitation With Daughter After Violent Rampage

Actress/model Eva Marcille is breathing a sigh of relief after she was awarded full custody of her infant daughter Marley after her ex-boyfriend singer Kevin McCall went on a violent attack in their Los Angeles home.

As the story goes, Eva Marcille filed a restraining order against her former boyfriend after he went ballistic in their home. He allegedly chased the former “America’s Next Top Model” winner throughout their home kicking down doors. McCall is also said to have tried to snatch their daughter Marley Rae out of Marcille’s arms several times during the rampage.

The restraining order ordered Kevin McCall, the songwriter of Chris Brown‘s hit “Dueces,” to stay no less thank 100 yards away from his ex-girlfriend and daughter. Now that Eva Marcille has been govern full custody, Kevin has lost all visitation privileges until the next hearing which is scheduled for next month.

A rep for the actress said, “It is unfortunate that life has thrown a curve Into Eva’s life but as a responsible parent and adult she’s taking steps to ensure the safety and well-being of their child and herself.”

Kevin McCall has yet to release a statement on the matter.

