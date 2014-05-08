“Ain’t Nobody Sayin Nothin,” but why do bald men wear do-rags? Listen to the audio player to hear more interesting questions on Ebony Steele‘s mind!

Follow @RickeySmiley

Catch up on the latest Ain’t Nobody Sayin’ Nothin’ here and make sure you tune in to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10am EST!

RELATED: Ain’t Nobody Sayin’ Nothing But Do Bald People Get Dandruff? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Willow Smith Shaves Her Head Bald!

RELATED: Why Amber Rose Decided To Go Bald

Your browser does not support iframes.

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

Ain’t Nobody Sayin’ Nothin’ But Why Do Bald Men Wear Do-Rags? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com