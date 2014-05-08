CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Ain’t Nobody Sayin’ Nothin’ But Why Do Bald Men Wear Do-Rags? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Ain’t Nobody Sayin Nothin,” but why do bald men wear do-rags? Listen to the audio player to hear more interesting questions on Ebony Steele‘s mind! 

Catch up on the latest Ain’t Nobody Sayin’ Nothin’ here and make sure you tune in to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10am EST!

