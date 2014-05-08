CLOSE
Mike Epps: “I Opened Doors For Kevin Hart” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Mike Epps set the Internet on fire when he called Kevin Hart the most overrated comedian. Kevin Hart fired back, and his response has everyone wondering if the beef between the two comedians is real. Mike Epps joined the “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to clear it up.

Listen to this hilarious exclusive interview to hear what Mike Epps really thinks about Kevin Hart. In addition, hear Mike discuss if another “Friday” movie is in the works, and what movie he wants to do with Rickey Smiley!

