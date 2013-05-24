CLOSE
Joe’s Father Gave Him Most Of His First Car [VIDEO]

In the next installment of TheUrbanDaily.com’s “My First Car,” R&B singer Joe recalls his father giving him his first car…most of it.

“It was a Peugeot…sounds good so far, but it had no wheels,” he says. “It sat in the yard on some cinder blocks but I was very proud, very happy to have that car. I couldn’t go anywhere but I thought  ‘Man if I get some wheels on this thing I’m gonna be going places..”

Watch the clip as he talks about that Peugeot and the first car he bought when he finally got his own money.

Joe's Father Gave Him Most Of His First Car [VIDEO]

