Eric Benét & Calvin Richardson Discuss New Partnership, Influence Of Marvin Gaye [EXCLUSIVE]

In April of 2014 it was announced that Grammy nominated artist Eric Benét and R&B singer Calvin Richardson signed with BMG/Primary Wave Artist Services to release their upcoming albums in the US.

Calvin Richardson, who broke into the music scene in 1999 with his debut “Country Boy,” has just released his Marvin Gaye inspired first single, “We Gon’ Love Tonight,” and both men sat down with TheUrbanDaily.com to share plans for their upcoming partnership.

“Once I realized this was a possibility for me the first artist I thought of was Calvin Richardson,” Benét  says of the venture with Primary Wave. “So what  a huge blessing that not only was he available, but he was just as excited to be a part of this venture as I was. It’s been a dream come true working with this cat.”

Benét, who has four Grammy nominations to his credit since debuting in 1996 with “True To Myself,” will be releasing his seventh studio album through BMG/Primary Wave as well as overseeing Richardson’s latest.

Watch our sit-down with these R&B veterans as they explain what it takes to still make magic in the studio.

Eric Benét & Calvin Richardson Discuss New Partnership, Influence Of Marvin Gaye [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on theurbandaily.com

